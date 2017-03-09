Dash Cam video shows events leading to ex-Goose Creek High employee’s arrest

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) — News 2 obtained Dash Cam footage from South Carolina Highway Patrol of the arrest of a former Goose Creek High School employee. Brent Carter was charged with Driving under the Influence. He was driving a school bus from the upstate to Goose Creek after a drama performance. 15 students and 3 adults were on board.

In the video, you see troopers ask Carter to step out of the bus, but he begins to drive the bus backwards.

Later, troopers ask Carter if he’s been drinking. He said no.

Troopers attempt to conduct a sobriety test. Carter says he can’t perform parts of it due to issues with balance.

The trooper says he won’t let Carter drive the bus if he can’t walk. EMS then responds to check Carter’s blood pressure.

The Highway Patrol officers arrest Carter under suspicion of D.U.I.

An officer then interviews an adult that was on the bus about what happened earlier in the night.