Clarendon County first responder named SC State Fire Marshal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Clarendon County’s deputy fire chief is South Carolina’s next state fire marshal.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that Jonathan Jones will take over the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s division of fire and life safety.

Jones has 22 years of experience in emergency response training and operations. He has spent the last 15 years with the Clarendon County Fire Department and has served as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the Clarendon County Fire Department since 2014.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of professionals in this state willing to commit to saving our lives and property and willing to risk their own in order to do that,” Gov. McMaster said. “Fortunately, we have a new Fire Marshal in Jonathan Jones who has stood every test, who knows his business and has the trust of his colleagues.”