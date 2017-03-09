Ben & Jerry’s unveils cereal milk ice cream

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCBD) — Ben & Jerry’s is unveiling three new flavors inspired by breakfast cereals called Cereal Splashbacks. The new lineup will be available in Scoop Shops starting on March 7, National Cereal Day.

The new flavors are:

Fruit Loot: Cereal milk ice cream with a crisp fruity cereal swirl

Cereal milk ice cream with a crisp fruity cereal swirl Frozen Flakes: Cereal milk ice cream with a crisp cereal swirl

Cereal milk ice cream with a crisp cereal swirl Cocoa Loco: Chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirl

“So why combine ice cream and cereal? Because the sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is arguably the best part,” said Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru, Eric Fredette. “We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again, which is how we landed with our Cereal Splashback flavors. There’s a flavor for every fan that will help bring them back to the prize-at-the-bottom-of-the-box days, watching Saturday morning cartoons in pajamas.”

Locally, there are Scoop Shops in downtown Charleston and on the Isle of Palms.