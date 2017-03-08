Woman dies after catching fire as she burned trash

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a woman has died after she accidentally set herself on fire while burning trash.

Sumter County deputies told media outlets that the woman set the trash on fire Tuesday afternoon and her clothes also caught fire.

Authorities say the woman ran into the woods and died. She also set off a small brush fire that firefighters were able to put out.

Deputies are still investigating the death.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the woman as 67-year-old Ethel Hall.