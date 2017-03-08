SC tornado drill planned THIS morning

(WSPA)—The annual South Carolina tornado drill will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8th.

During the drill, the National Weather Service will send out a real-event code of TOR, which will activate tone-alert weather radios that are set to receive tornado warnings. Those radios will broadcast the exercise message. The state got a waiver from the FCC to use the Tornado Warning product on NOAA tone-alert radios.

The drill is the highlight of S.C. Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week.

Public schools, state and local emergency management departments, and South Carolina Broadcasters Association, will participate in the drill.

“In South Carolina, there’s increased threat for severe weather in the spring, especially for tornadoes. In 2016 alone, there were over 525 damaging wind events, which injured at least six people; 67 reports of large hail; and five confirmed tornadoes in South Carolina, with 11 people injured due to lightning,” said John Quagliariello, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

You can find detailed help on exactly how to do that on the Emergency Management Division’s website, scemd.org .