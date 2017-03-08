RiverDogs release 2017 promotional schedule

CHARLESTON, SC – Warn the neighbors, strike a pose, and put your party hats on; The Joe is turning 21. After two decades of fun at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, the Charleston RiverDogs have announced their 2017 promotional calendar as they get set to open the 21st season at The Joe on Thursday, April 6.

Coming off a record-setting 2016 campaign, the RiverDogs are bringing back by popular demand the promotions that helped them draw over 293,000 fans for the first time in their history, including popular weekly draws Holy City Sundays and Monday Dog Days. Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays will continue to be a focus with a revamped and expanded Ashley View Pub and a special recognition of The Joe’s milestone 21st season every Thursday night.

The RiverDogs 2017 promotional calendar features a new weekly “Wardrobe Wednesday” with the RiverDogs adding a piece to your ensemble for seven Wednesday home dates throughout the season from socks to t-shirts, sunglasses to bandanas, and more. Additional giveaway nights include an Umpire “bobble wrist” on Umpire Appreciation Night, a Pope hat giveaway in honor of Justin Pope, the RiverDogs pitching coach, along with an Aaron Judge gavel and Greg Bird finger puppet giveaways paying homage to the Baby Bombers that once called Charleston home.

Notable Theme Nights

April 12: Tony the Peanut Man Night: The RiverDogs will honor a Charleston icon who passed away this past offseason and tip their sweetgrass caps to Tony the Peanut Man known for his unflappable cheer and crowd pleasing songs at The Joe over the years. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Tony the Peanut Man commemorative pin.

April 22: String Night: Charleston goes for a world record as RiverDogs fans come together for the largest simultaneous blast of silly string canisters during the contest against the Asheville Tourists. It’s also a string lover’s dream in a night dedicated to string cheese, string instruments, string theory, and more.

May 5: Cinco de Mayo: Love it or hate, come out for a Friday fireworks night as the RiverDogs celebrate one of the most controversial condiment choices on a night of everything mayonnaise.

May 7: Star Wars Night: Blast off into a galaxy far, far away as the RiverDogs take on the Galactic Empire (more commonly known as the Delmarva Shorebirds) with a colorful cast of characters from all across the galaxy on hand at the ballpark.

May 21: Pirates Night: Hoist up the sails and weigh anchor as the RiverDogs celebrate Charleston’s notorious history of piracy. The club will take note of famed buccaneers including Edward Teach AKA “Blackbeard” and Stede Bonnet, “the Gentleman Pirate” who each docked in the Charleston harbor throughout history. The RiverDogs will also look back on their lineage as a Pirates affiliate in the SALLY League from 1973-78 when famed swashbuckling heroes like five-time World Series champion Willie Randolph roamed the grounds of College Park.

June 6: 843s vs Tourists: Be a part of one of the more contentious baseball rivalries as the RiverDogs take on the pesky Tourists. Locals will save at the gate with proof of an ID you live in the 843 area code; non-locals will have access to “specials” including $40 t-shirts and other “authentic” Charleston souvenirs. The RiverDogs will wear specialty jerseys with “843” emblazoned across the letters in honor of Charleston’s proud locals.

June 18: Father’s Day Brunch: Bring dad out to a ballgame for an early 1:05pm start featuring a pregame Father’s Day Brunch with brunch food specials being sold throughout the game.

July 3: Independence Day Celebration: Always a night not to be missed, the RiverDogs will celebrate Independence Day early with a night of patriotic spectacle. Stick around for a postgame fireworks super show as the RiverDogs honor our nation’s independence.

July 22: Umpire Appreciation Night: It’s a thankless job but somebody’s got to do it. The RiverDogs will honor the unsung heroes of the game and tip their caps to the boys in black and blue. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an umpire “bobble wrist” collectible featuring a suited-up umpire sweeping off home plate. The RiverDogs will encourage fans to celebrate umpires’ good judgment of the strike zone, being in the right position to make tough calls, and doing the best they can throughout the evening.

July 31: MUSC Health Rainbows Night: The RiverDogs turn back the clock to the days when names like Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar, Sandy Alomar, and Carlos Baerga roved the infield of College Park. The RiverDogs will become the Charleston Rainbows again, complete with throwback Rainbows uniforms, for one night only in conjunction with Charleston Pride who will receive the proceeds of the jerseys auctioned off during the game.

August 2: Justin Pope Hat Giveaway: Charleston pitching in 2016 was one of the most dominant staffs to ever grace the Lowcountry with RiverDogs hurlers piling up strikeouts to a degree that could suggest divine intervention. In honor of their pitching coach that helped guide the RiverDogs to lead the league in ERA, the club will give away 1,248 Pope hats, one for each of Charleston’s record-setting punch out total from last year and recognize RiverDogs pitchers and “the Pope” for one of the most successful seasons to date.

August 4: One-Hit Wonders Night: Who did that song? The RiverDogs will celebrate some of the greatest one-hit wonders of all-time including a postgame firework showcase to the tunes of the flash in the pan stars of yesteryear. If RiverDogs pitching combines to hold the Greenville Drive to just a hit, one lucky fan will win $10,000.

August 5: It’s All Been Done: An Exhaustive Celebration of Minor League Baseball Themes and Promotions: A Charleston RiverDogs Story: The RiverDogs will honor Minor League Baseball’s overindulgence in themed promotions on a night featuring every promotional cliché the club can think of including specialty jerseys, giveaways, food specials, and more. A horrifying mash up of themes promises to deliver one of the ugliest promotional jerseys to date.

August 18: Disney Sing-along Night: “Let it go,” and “get down to business” as the RiverDogs showcase a “whole new world” of fun on a night of Disney nostalgia and sing-alongs. Following the game, there will be a postgame fireworks show to the tunes of Disney favorites for fans young and old with Disney tunes playing throughout the game.

August 21: Eclipse Day: Get to the ballpark at 1pm and catch a front row seat for the full solar eclipse peaking at 2:47pm in the last chance to view the rare siting in the United States. Members from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center will be on hand to provide educational opportunities for fans young and old pregame, and fans will receive special eclipse sunglasses at the gate. The first pitch is set for 4:05pm.

August 31: Fan Appreciation Night/RiverDogs Garage Sale: The RiverDogs will thank their fans by giving away a bunch of stuff they don’t want anymore. Help the Dogs do a little fall cleaning and look back another memorable summer at The Joe with a postgame fireworks super show to follow the regular season finale against Hickory.

Weekly Promos

Sundays: Every Sunday is an MUSC Health Family Sunday in the Holy City as the RiverDogs don their specialty Holy City pinstriped uniforms on a day of family fun for the second consecutive year. In partnership with Y102.5, the RiverDogs offer free parking while members of the MUSC Children’s Health Kids club (12 and under) gain free admission, play pregame catch on the field, and run the bases postgame.

Mondays: The beginning of the work week means the return of Monday Dog Days as canine-friendly nights return for its second season as a featured weekly promotion. Man’s best friend gets in free and their humans can enjoy dollar hot dogs and beers courtesy of Busch Beer. As part of “Dogs with a Cause,” the RiverDogs and Blackbaud, the local software and services leader for the global philanthropic community, will share the spotlight with a local nonprofit each Monday home game at Riley Park.

Tuesdays: Reminisce on fads of the past while simultaneously staying up to date on the latest trends and internet crazes. Every Tuesday is a “Trendy Tuesday” at The Joe presented by Magic 107.3 and Z93 Jamz where the RiverDogs will look at some of the latest fads to sweep the interwebs while poking fun at the hip happenings of yesteryear. “Trendy Tuesday” topics throughout the season will include viral videos, “As Seen on TV” hits, hairstyles, toys, conspiracy theories, dances, and more! Fans can also enjoy “Take Me Out Tuesday” ticket specials from Landshark and Harris Teeter featuring two tickets, dinner, and drinks for just $20 at the gate.

Wednesdays: Every Wednesday is a “Wardrobe Wednesday” presented by WEZL as the first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a new piece of RiverDogs swag for seven hump day home dates throughout the season (excludes the pair of Education Day dates in May). RiverDogs wardrobe giveaways include bandanas, dog tags on military night, sunglasses, Pope hats, tube socks, and t-shirts guaranteed to make all your friends jealous.

Thursdays: The RiverDogs’ raucous 21st season in one of the premier Minor League baseball destinations will feature a celebration of 21st birthdays every Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with 95SX. As always, catch the scintillating tunes of DJ Natty Heavy in a new and improved Ashley View Pub featuring dollar beers. Plus, if you turn 21 on a Thirsty Thursday, the game is on us! You’ll get in free with proof of an ID to join in the festivities of The Joe’s milestone season.

Fridays: The RiverDogs honor the Armed Forces every Red Shirt Friday in conjunction with Apex Broadcasting as the Charleston club don specialty red jerseys. Fans that wear red can save a buck at the gate with the option to donate that dollar to a military charity. Every Friday also features an explosive postgame fireworks extravaganza presented by Home Telecom.

Saturdays: Back by popular demand, “Saturdays Live at The Joe” presented by NASH FM return with a postgame spectacle for fans to enjoy each week including a postgame t-shirt toss, a home run derby, and more. The RiverDogs will once again bring back the great helicopter ball drop, with the chance for fans to win cash and prizes now occurring the first Saturday home game of each month. Each ball drop night, one lucky fan has the chance walk home with $2,000; should there not be a winner, the prize money rolls over to the next month with a chance for the pot to grow to $10,000!

RiverDogs season tickets, half-season ticket packages, mini plans, and group tickets are now available for the 2017 campaign, including options for the all-new Riley Park Club. The RiverDogs, the Class-A affiliate of the 27-time world champion New York Yankees, begin their season on April 6 when they host the Lexington Legends at Joseph P Riley, Jr. Park. Single-game tickets will go on sale online only starting on March 13 and in-person at the box office on March 15 starting at 9am. Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com.