Police investigate vandalism to businesses downtown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Charleston Police are investigating vandalism that occurred early Wednesday to eight businesses on Broad Street and four businesses on State Street.

Police responded to an alarm about 12:30 a.m. at 54 Broad Street after a glass pane on the door was broken.

Officers also found broken glass windows at 24, 30, 34, 42 84, 120, 157 Broad Street and 3, 9, 17 and 23 State Street.

While canvassing the area, officers found Robert Hodges, 20, of North Woodmere Drive, at Broad Street and Colonial Drive. Hodges was intoxicated with a cut on his elbow and blood dripping down his arm and hand.

Hodges has been charged with public intoxication and was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Investigators are trying to determine if Hodges was involved in the vandalism.

Police have increased their presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.