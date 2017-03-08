Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – Nike has unveiled a hijab for Muslim female athletes.

The Nike Pro Hijab has been in development for a year, the company said. Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it.

The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian.

Lari, a hopeful for the Winter Olympics next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, posted photos of herself wearing the hijab on her Instagram page.

“Can’t believe this is finally here!!” she wrote.

Beaverton-based Nike says the hijab will be available for sale next year.