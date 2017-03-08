New hotels in Nexton community have some residents concerned about even more traffic

Additional hotels being announced in the Nexton community have some in the Summerville area saying they don’t think the area can stand more vehicles.

17-A is certainly a busy area already. The State DOT says 23,800 vehicles drive through 17-A from I-26 to Meyers Road.

It’s what is happening in the Nexton community that will increase those numbers. A new Residence Inn is being built, but there is much more to come.

Last week, Berkeley County officials announced a new Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites with 10,000 sq feet of meeting space will soon also be built in Nexton.

Nearby residents like Pat Temple, who lives across the street in Sangaree tell me they can’t deal with even more traffic. “I’m thinking we’re going to have to move because it just gets, the traffic here is just horrendous. Especially Friday afternoons, don’t even go to Summerville from here. You can’t get out.”

We took Temple’s concerns to Berkeley County officials. County spokesperson Hannah Moseley said, “Not only are we building the roads, are widening roads and looking at everything possible every day, (we have an) incredible engineering team. And we have several projects in the works, several one cent sales tax projects. We’ve got three interchange projects.” Moseley says that includes the Sheep Island Road, Jedburg and Volvo interchanges on I-26 which are specifically designed to help with traffic.

Temple says it’s too little too late. “Maybe they should’ve done that before all this started, because it’s once they start all the construction it’s just gonna make it worse… We’ve lived here for almost 37 years. One of the selling points on Summerville was it felt like a small hometown. It was that hometown atmosphere that we really like that’s gone. It’s not that quaint little place we fell in love with 30 something years ago.”

The Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites is expected to be open in 2019.

