North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire where at one person has been killed.

The call came in around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday to 1903 Seaborn Drive in North Augusta.

When crews arrived they were told one person was still inside.

They were able to make entry after battling heavy flames.

Investigators on the scene tell us a mother and daughter lived inside the home.

We can confirm that the mother is the one who passed away.