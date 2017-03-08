Lowcountry Innovations: Shine H2O making a splash in crowded drink market

By Published: Updated:

If you’re going to drink something that claims to have health benefits, knowing that a doctor formulated it goes a long way to believing the claims.

Shine H2O was developed by Dr. Phillip Davis, a nuclear medicine doctor at MUSC.

The worldwide vitamin D deficiency is what drove Davis and his wife Angel to come up with a drink, with actual health benefits. Making that drink taste good was the challenge. They think they figured it out.

What makes this story even better, is their partnership with OneWorld Health.

You need to see this story. Click on the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s