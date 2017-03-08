Lawsuit suggests electrical failures led to Flight 370 crash

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015 photo, municipal workers search Reunion Island beaches where expected debris of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 could be washed up onto the shore near Saint-Andre, Reunion island. A piece of debris recently found on an Indian Ocean island where a wing fragment from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 had previously washed ashore is unlikely to be from the missing plane, Australian officials said Wednesday, March 16, 2016. The piece in question was discovered earlier in March, 2016 on French-governed Reunion Island by Johnny Begue, the same man who found a wing fragment on Reunion last year that investigators confirmed was part of the vanished jet. (AP Photo/Fabrice Wislez, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit filed in the United States suggests a series of catastrophic electrical and other failures may have led to the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 over the Indian Ocean.

Only small pieces of debris from the plane have been found since it disappeared in March 2014.

The lawsuit, filed Friday against Boeing in U.S. District Court in South Carolina, says an electrical fire could have caused the plane to depressurize, incapacitated the crew, caused the transponder to fail and led to the plane flying undetected until it ran out of fuel and crashed.

The suit was filed by Gregory Keith who is a special administrator for families who lost loved ones on the flight. It names 44 victims as plaintiffs.

Boeing said it doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

