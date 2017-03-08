Lawsuit suggests electrical failures led to Flight 370 crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit filed in the United States suggests a series of catastrophic electrical and other failures may have led to the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 over the Indian Ocean.

Only small pieces of debris from the plane have been found since it disappeared in March 2014.

The lawsuit, filed Friday against Boeing in U.S. District Court in South Carolina, says an electrical fire could have caused the plane to depressurize, incapacitated the crew, caused the transponder to fail and led to the plane flying undetected until it ran out of fuel and crashed.

The suit was filed by Gregory Keith who is a special administrator for families who lost loved ones on the flight. It names 44 victims as plaintiffs.

Boeing said it doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.