Goose Creek High School on lockdown

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Goose Creek High School is currently on administrative lockdown, according to the Berekeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Duane Lewis says the incident is in connection with a threatening text message a student received.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. We’re told investigators are in contact with the School Resource Officer.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

