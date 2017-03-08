Ed Sheeran headed to the Lowcountry for September concert

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced details for his North American arena tour which includes a stop in the Lowcountry.

Sheeran will be at the North Charleston Coliseum on September 5.

Dates for the tour begins June 29 at Kansas City, Mo’s Sprint Center and then continue through early October. For complete details, please visit www.edsheeran.com/live.htm.

Pre-sales for all North American dates on the tour are set to begin Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, March 16 at 10 p.m. We’re told supplies are limited.

All remaining tickets will then be released to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

