DNR to extend Wappoo wake zone

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is extending the Wappoo wake zone of the Intracoastal Waterway in Charleston County.

Officials say the change is due to increased boating traffic.

We’re told the seasonal wake zone will be extended north to about 200 yards south of the James Island connector bridge, and south to the entrance of Coburg Creek. The extension will be in effect April 15 through September 15.

“This is a popular area because there are two public boat landings within one mile of each other,” SCDNR Cpt. Donnie Pritcher stated. “The traffic has grown tremendously over the years and we want to keep people safe.”

The normal wake zone will remain in effect until April 15 and will start again after September 15.