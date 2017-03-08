Cool School: Philip Simmons Elementary

Philip Simmons Elementary continues to gain momentum and is going full throttle with STEAM. We’re in Berkeley county for our Cool School of the week.

Philip Simmons Elementary opened as a new school this school year in a new state of the art facility off of Clements Ferry Road. The school is named after iconic ironwork artisan Philip Simmons. The school has more than three-hundred students in child development through fourth grade.

PSES offers a STEAM, Science Technology, English, Art, and Math curriculum. Philip Simmons Elementary is a one-to-one Chromebook school. The school also has a 3-D printer. Kindergarten students are also learning coding early. The STEAM school engages students in solving real-world problems. “At Philip Simmons Elementary, students needs are number on,” says principal Dr. Karen Whitley. “It’s a great place to learn. The climate here is wonderful. Our children have banded together so well. This whole community has come together, and that’s good for everybody,” says Dr. Whitley. Fourth-grade student Darriel Porcher says, “We have a good principal and vice principal.” Teacher of the year Doretha Garland says, “Our school is named after Philip Simmons, and for the part of the process of getting the children use to being in the school, when they first got here there were many opportunities for the children to learn who Philip Simmons was and it has provided us with such a good meaningful way to connect history.” Second-grade student Luke Daniel says, “We have very wonderful teachers, and all of the students are very nice, and there are no bullies or anything. It’s a very nice and peaceful school.”

The school received a 12-thousand-dollars grant from BP for their Maker Space, which they are currently putting in place. Genius hour, Gifted and Talented program, Girls on the Run, and golf are just a few of a long list of activities available for students. The PSES News Team is top notch.

Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5, we’ll take a closer look at Philip Simmons STEAM initiatives and introduce you to Stitch.

