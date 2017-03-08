Children’s Museum to Host Free Family Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) will host the fifth of seven Free Family Fridays for the 2016-2017 school year on Friday, March 10, from 4 – 7 p.m.

The program provides Lowcountry families with free admission, playtime in the Museum, unique games and crafts, a complimentary pass to return to the Museum for more free play and a free children’s book for each child.

Registration begins at 3:45 p.m. outside of CML’s main entrance.

Seven Free Family Fridays are scheduled for the 2016-2017 school year. These free events, coupled with the complimentary family day passes to visit CML again, will allow Lowcountry children and their grown-ups to play in the Museum for free for a total of 14 times this school year.

“CML is thrilled to once again bring free play to the Charleston area. Because we recognize that play is essential to healthy child development and know CML offers a unique and high quality play experience,” Nichole Myles, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry said. “We strongly believe the Museum should be accessible to all. These free events help to spark imaginations and stimulate curiosity for all Lowcountry families through the power of play.”