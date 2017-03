SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The residents of Summerville will have a chance to chat with Mayor Wiley Johnson Wednesday morning.

The Chat with the Mayor session will take place on March 8 at 10 a.m. in the second-floor Training Room of the Municipal Annex Building.

We’re told all Summerville citizens are welcomed to attend.

If you are not able to attend the meeting in person, you will be able to stream it live on the Town of Summerville Facebook page.