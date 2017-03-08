Authorities respond to suspicious package on James Island

By Published:

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to a reported suspicious package on James Island.

According to Charleston County CSonsolidated Dispatch, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the James Island Fire Department responded to Yorktown Drive and Camp Road on Wednesday, March 8.

We have a crew headed that way. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s