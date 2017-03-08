Authorities on scene of reported shooting in North Chalreston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are currently on scene of a reported shooting with injuries on Rockingham Street in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch a call for the shooting came in at 6:07 Wednesday evening.

North Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.

Dispatch confirms that Rockingham Street and Rebecca Street are closed due to a down pole, officials did not confirm if the reported shooting and down pole are related.

