AT&T customers temporarily unable to call 911

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -AT&T was experiencing a nationwide issue impacting all customers attempting to calling 9-1-1.

According to Charleston County officials during the outage AT&T customers are advised to call 9-1-1 from a landline or non-AT&T device in the event of an emergency.

A tweet made by AT&T states that they are “Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected.”

The issue has since been resolved.

