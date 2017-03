CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Downed power lines in downtown Charleston is causing traffic delays Wednesday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, two southbound lanes of The Crosstown between Courtenay Drive and Westcott Court are closed because of down power lines.

We’re told a transformer exploded. SCE&G has been notified, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

You are asked to find an alternate route until repairs are made.

Drive Time Traffic