Yum: IHOP National Pancake Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Customers at IHOP restaurants across the country can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday, March 7.

IHOP National Pancake Day runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with some locations extending the celebration until 10 p.m.

Click here for IHOP locations in the Lowcountry.

The promotion invites diners to leave a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Year after year, we look forward to celebrating with our guests and fans, and are amazed by their generosity. Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” said Darren Rebelez, President, IHOP Restaurants.

Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised $24 million for local charities.

