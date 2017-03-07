VIDEO: Word of Faith Fellowship responds to more abuse allegations

RUTHERFORD Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Word of Faith Fellowship is speaking out after former church members claim they were abused.

The Rutherford County church posted videos on its website and YouTube following a second investigative story by the Associated Press.

More than 40 former church members told the AP that they were subjected to physical abuse to “purify” their sins. They also alleged that some were sexually abused and that minors were cut off from their families for up to a decade after they were placed in ministers’ homes.

RELATED: Ex-members reveal abuse at Rutherford Co. church

Word of Faith Fellowship has denied the allegations.

The church posted two videos after another story was released on Monday, March 6.

RELATED: EX-church members says prosecutors obstructed abuse cases

In that story, the AP reported ex-members claimed church leaders interfered in several investigations and that prosecutors obstructed abuse cases.

Danielle Cordes told the Associated Press that church leaders, including Jane Whaley, beat her numerous times.

But in one of the videos, a woman who the church identifies as Cordes is shown defending Word of Faith Fellowship.

Cordes says on the tape that her aunt sought help before going “back to her old lifestyle” and attacking family members and the church.

“…We’ve never been abused in this church. We’ve never been beaten,” Cordes said.

She goes on to say that she told the state Department of Social Services that abuse had never happened.

“We’ve never been abused. All we do is love.”

In another video, a woman identifies herself as Peter Cooper’s ex-wife. Cooper and his family have also alleged abuse by the church.

“I’m deeply upset to see the allegations the Cooper family are making,” a woman who introduces herself as Amy said in the video.

She said they were married for several years. Near the end of their marriage she became suicidal – claiming Peter always wanted to be present when she spoke with church leaders and, along with other family members, “became masters of lying.”

“I would have never dreamed that this family would be capable of doing what they’ve done. To hurt people, to try to ruin people’s careers, to bring the church down and close the door,” she said.