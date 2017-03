SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) -A teenager was arrested for exposing himself at Wal-Mart in Summerville on Tuesday.

According to authorities the suspect is 17-year-old Jacob Brooks of Shady Grove Street in St. George.

Brooks was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure. The teen is being held at Berkeley County Detention Center.

Brooks bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesady at 6:30pm in Berkeley County.