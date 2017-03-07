Suspect charged in Kidmore Street murder

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department has identified a suspect in the February Kidmore Street murder.

Authorities have identified Sky’lur Armond Green as the suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Justin Nelson.

On February 24, 2017 authorities responded to Kidmore Road and Boston Grill Road in Mount Pleasant for a call of shots fired.

While in the area, they found a black Toyota Camry with broken windows in a yard in the 2700 block area of Kidmore Road. Nelson was found inside the car, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound.

EMS transported Nelson to the hospital, where he died just before midnight on Saturday.

On March 4, 2017 Green was arrested on unrelated charges. Green then provided a statement that he met Nelson on Kidmore Street after a certain actin took place, and shot the victim several times with a .40 caliber handgun.

Green has been charged with murder and is scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m.