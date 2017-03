SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) –Authorities are responding to an accident with injuries on I-26 near Jedburg.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident is located on I-26 at mile maker 197 eastbound.

The call for the accident came in around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday evening.

