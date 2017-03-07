2nd annual Doughnut Dash in memory of Tywanza Sanders

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The 2nd annual Doughnut Dash will be held April 9th, 2017 in honor of Tywanza Sanders.

The Race is put on by Race 4 Achievement Scholarship Fund and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, the event is a fundraiser for both organizations to continue their missions of strengthening the community and supporting diversity in the Charleston Community.

The community supported, family friendly run/walk is held each year in honor of the life and legacy of Tywanza Sanders.

A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the Addlestone Hebrew Academy 8th grade trip to Israel.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Teams, families, and individuals will run/walk from South Windermere Shopping Center down the Greenway to Krispy Kreme where they will eat a dozen doughnuts and run/walk back!

