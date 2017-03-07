Mount Pleasant man sentenced for child pornography

COLUMBIA, SC-Chandler Carter, 60-year-old, of Mount Pleasant, was sentenced Monday in federal for Possession of Child Pornography.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel, of Charleston, sentenced Carter to 36-months imprisonment to be followed by Supervised Release for life during which Carter will be required to obtain sex offender treatment; register as a sex offender; participate in a computer monitoring program; not have any unsupervised contact with minors; and take random polygraph examinations.

Evidence presented in this case established that a federal search warrant was executed at Carter’s residence in Mt. Pleasant, on September 2, 2015. The search warrant was obtained after agents received information from authorities in Kent, England that Carter emailed an undercover officer in England and expressed an interest in trading child pornography. These emails were traced to Carter’s house in Mt. Pleasant, which triggered the search warrant.

During the search, agents seized two laptop computers and four thumb-drives from Carter’s residence. A forensic examination of his computers found approximately 25 videos and 80 images of child pornography. The videos and images depicted prepubescent girls having sex with adult men. Carter confessed to trading and possessing child pornography at the conclusion of the search.

The case was investigated by agents from ICE – Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Rhett DeHart of the Charleston office prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.