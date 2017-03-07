Missing Hanahan woman found dead in car in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The woman who Lowcountry authorities asked for assistance in finding has been found dead.

According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Kelly Kenney, 23, of Hanahan, was found in her car in North Charleston on Monday, March 6.

Kenny was last seen February 28 at the recovery Room Tavern on King Street. Authorities say that her cell phone last pinged on Highway 17 near Shem Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine Kenny’s cause of death.