Man dies at Greenville hospital after fight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The Greenville County coroner says a man admitted to a hospital with a gunshot wound has died after scuffling with security personnel.

The State Law Enforcement Division told local media outlets that 48-year-old Donald Keith Smith was admitted to Greenville Memorial Hospital on Monday for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Coroner Parks Evans said Smith became combative, striking hospital security personnel. Evans said Smith became unresponsive and stopped breathing, and he died despite efforts by hospital staff members to revive him.

Evans said an autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday.

SLED is investigating the incident.