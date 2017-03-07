Lowcountry Innovations: iScape landscape app

Our week-long series on startup businesses in the Lowcountry continues with an app called, iScape.

The creator/developer, Patrick Pozzuto, knew there had to be a way for homeowners to see what their landscaping would look like before digging a hole, or planting a single flower.

As a contractor himself, Pozzuto ran into the problem time and time again.

iScape is currently being used by 700,000 people around the world, but Pozzuto says he has goals of 700,000 users per month.

