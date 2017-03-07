Lowcountry girl switches to online schooling after bullying experience

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) — National statistics show about 1 out of every 5 students is a victim of bullying.

Tri-county school districts have protocols and policies in place to prevent bullying. But for 16-year-old Tiffany Grimes, help from her school wasn’t enough.

Tiffany says she experienced verbal bullying in the 6th and 7th grade.

“Name calling, messages on Facebook, getting told to kill yourself,” Tiffany explains.

“It was horrible, and trying to sit in class while I hear … it got me in a bad place,” she said.

Tiffany says the bullying eventually lead to her physically harming herself.

“I cut myself at school one day,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany’s mom, Julie, noticed marks on her arms.

“I would question her, but she wouldn’t talk to me,” Julie said.

Tiffany spent 5 days at a psychiatric facility. After that, her mom says Tiffany did not want to return to her middle school.

“She was scared she would start back up,” said Julie.

“So we did research and we found Cyber Academy of South Carolina,” she said.

Now, Tiffany is in the 9th grade of the program. She’s on track to graduate a year early. She spends her days balancing school work online, while also taking care of her 8-month-old daughter, Ava.

Tiffany says the flexibility of virtual school makes her goal of finishing high school a possibility.

“It’s going to feel great to know I actually did it and not have to feel like that again,” said Tiffany.

