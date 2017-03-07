Lane closures scheduled along Bacons Bridge Road

By Published: Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Banks Construction will begin making repairs to several drainage pipes in Dorchester County. It’s part of the Bacons Bridge Road Widening Project.

The major area of repair is in the median between Dorchester Road and the entrance to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 10635 Dorchester Rd.

At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, the inside left turn lane from Dorchester Road onto Bacons Bridge Road (South Bound) and the inside/left northbound lane on Bacons Bridge Road will be closed to all traffic.

We’re told when the repairs are completed, the above-mentioned lanes will reopen and the southbound left lane of Bacons Bridge Road from Owens Circle to the Wal-Mart driveway will be closed.

All lanes are expected to be reopened to traffic by, end of day, Thursday, March 9.

Other pipes along Bacons Bridge Road are also scheduled for repairs. These repairs are expected to have little to no impact to travelers.

