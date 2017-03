NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Indivisible Charleston is hosting a respectful rally in North Charleston on Tuesday, March 7.

The event at Senator Tim Scott’s North Charleston office will take place to urge Scott to join other Members of Congress in asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.Sessions has recused himself from investigations of Russia’s interference in the election, but organizers of the event say that’s not good enough.

The rally will take place starting at 12 p.m.