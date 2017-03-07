Georgetown Co. student arrested after alleged threat to ‘shoot up’ school

A Carvers Bay High School student must undergo a psychological evaluation after reportedly threatening the "shoot up" the school. (Image Source: Carvers Bay High School Facebook page)

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 16-year-old Carvers Bay High School student is charged with disturbing schools and will undergo a psychological evaluation after he reportedly threatened to “shoot up” the school.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the student’s grandfather contacted school officials when the teen threatened to “shoot up” the school after they had an argument about the teen making a trip to Myrtle Beach.

A report filed by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Owens, school resource officer at Carvers Bay High School, notes the grandfather explained he had noticed behavioral changes in his grandson over the past three weeks and was worried the teen would act on his threats.

The grandfather then returned home with deputies from the sheriff’s office and the 16-year-old was taken into custody, the release says. Investigators discovered that the teen does have access to firearms and knows how to shoot. The grandfather voluntarily gave all the guns in the home to the sheriff’s office until the situation is resolved.

The suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, is charged with disturbing schools and was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation after an examination at Tidelands Heath, Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

