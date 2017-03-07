Four People Dead: Train Collides With Charter Bus In Biloxi

UPDATE AT 4:43 P.M. – Witnesses on the scene tell WKRG that the bus appeared to be stuck on the tracks. Austin Dominey told Alison Spann, “The bus in front of us was stopped and I was wondering why is it stopped? There’s a train coming. It looked like he had bottomed out at the top of that hill. When he was starting to back up that’s when the train collided into him and he went almost two blocks down the road with the train.”

UPDATE AT 4:10 P.M. – Officials in Biloxi tell News 5 in a press conference that four people died in the train and bus collision this afternoon. We have also learned from television station KXAN in Texas that the charter bus originated from the Austin area according to law enforcement officials.

UPDATE at 4:00 P.M. – CSX says three people died when a train and charter bus collided. Below is the statement from CSX:

“CSX personnel are working with first responders at a collision of a freight train and passenger bus in Biloxi, Miss. The collision this afternoon occurred at the Main Street crossing. The eastbound mixed freight train, traveling from New Orleans to Mobile, Ala., had three locomotives and 52 cars – 27 loaded cars and 25 empty cars. The crossing has flashing lights and crossing gates. Authorities in Biloxi report three fatalities and many injuries, and our thoughts are with all involved. The train crew was not injured.”

UPDATE at 3:15 P.M. – New information from the Associated Press: A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday. Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks. He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured. Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus. He said there are deaths and injuries, but he could not immediately quantify them. Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn’t know where this bus was headed.

BREAKING NEWS: Fire and rescue crews are working quickly to help passengers on a charter bus after it was hit by a train along Main Street in Biloxi. The Biloxi Police Department wants people to avoid Main Street and the area south of the railroad tracks. As you can see in the pictures taken by the Sun Herald newspaper, firefighters pulled passengers off the bus through its broken windows. Passengers are sitting in a grassy area and receiving medical treatment. News 5 has a crew on the way and we will have more updates right here on wkrg.com. First responders have set up a triage area to help the injured.