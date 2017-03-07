Folly Beach pier repairs to finish this summer

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Charleston County officials will make emergency repairs to the Folly Beach pier so visitors can continue to enjoy the attraction.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has approved repairs to stop further damage from marine borer worms.

Commission spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds says it’s important to fix the pilings before they break off. She said waiting too long to fix the damage could double the estimate $217,000 repair costs for the 11 pilings.

Reynolds says the pier repairs should be finished by June 17.

The commission plans to replace the pier in the next four years. That’s expected to cost about $7 million. The current structure was built in 1995 at a cost of $3 million.