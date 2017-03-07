Coroner: Man’s death a suicide because he provoked deputies

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the death of man shot and killed by Greenville County deputies has been ruled a suicide by provocation.

Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said Sunday that the 50-year-old Joseph Scott Inabinet didn’t shoot himself, but that his death was ruled a suicide because he provoked others into killing him. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Will Lewis told the Greenville News that deputies responded early Saturday to a 911 call from a woman who said her estranged husband was on the porch with a shotgun.

Lewis says that when deputies arrived at the home near Fountain Inn, the man pointed a gun at them and asked “do you not see my gun?” He says deputies had no choice other than to shoot the man.