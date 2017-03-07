Caught on Cam: Daycare worker shoves child down stairs

Police arrested a day care worker who they say was caught on camera shoving a young girl down the stairs.

Sarah Gable, 52, of Folcroft, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child. She will also likely be charged with reckless endangerment.

Gable worked at the Child Care of the Future on the 700 block of Secane Avenue in Primos, Pennsylvania. On Friday around 5:15 p.m. Gable was caught on surveillance video pushing a 4-year-old girl down the stairs, according to investigators.

“Apparently for no reason she takes this child and just throws her down a set of steps,” said Upper Darby Police superintendent Michael Chitwood.

Police say workers at the day care had just installed a surveillance camera about a half hour before the incident took place. In the video, a woman who police identified as Gable, looks up at the camera after shoving the girl and realizes she is being recorded. She then takes the girl by the hand and leads her down the stairs the rest of the way.

Shawayne Tavares, a manager at Child Care of the Future, told NBC10 she witnessed the entire incident unfold on the surveillance camera in real time.

“I was so upset. I had tears in my eyes,” Tavares said. “She picked up the shoe and tried to come to the end of the stairs like, ‘Oh, it was her shoe.’ I’m like, ‘It’s not her shoe. I just watched you on camera do it.’ Her eyes literally were like ‘help me.’ She needs to go to jail for that. You don’t put your hands on a child. Point blank.”

The workers immediately confronted Gable and called police, investigators said.

The 4-year-old girl suffered a minor knee injury and returned to the day care Monday. Gable was fired from the day care and arrested though she is currently out on bail. Gable’s husband told NBC10 Monday night the family has an attorney and he stands by his wife.