WASHINGTON (AP) – A White House official says plans are on track to roll out a revised immigration ban today.

Trump administration officials have said that the new order aims to overcome the legal challenges that resulted in the first immigration ban being blocked by a federal court.

The revised order is expected to remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a U.S. travel ban for 90 days.

It would also no longer single out Syrian refugees for an indefinite ban.