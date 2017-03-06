Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert to be lifted Monday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission will lift a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert on Monday, March 7 at 7 a.m.
The SCFC says the alert is being lifted because of improving weather conditions. The alert, which went into effect on Friday, is meant to discourage you from burning anything outside when there is an elevated risk for wildfires.
State law requires you notify the Forestry Commission prior to burning outdoors. In most cases, the law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that you clean up from your yard. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits.
For residential yard debris burning, residents can find their county’s toll-free notification number below:
|County
|Number
|County
|Number
|Abbeville
|1-800-895-7056
|Greenwood
|1-800-986-5327
|Aiken
|1-800-895-7057
|Hampton
|1-800-986-5403
|Allendale
|1-800-895-7058
|Horry
|1-800-986-5404
|Anderson
|1-800-895-7059
|Jasper
|1-800-986-5405
|Bamberg
|1-800-895-7060
|Kershaw
|1-800-705-8609
|Barnwell
|1-800-895-7061
|Lancaster
|1-800-705-8610
|Beaufort
|1-800-895-7062
|Laurens
|1-800-705-8611
|Berkeley
|1-800-895-7063
|Lee
|1-800-705-8612
|Calhoun
|1-800-895-7064
|Lexington
|1-800-705-8613
|Charleston
|1-800-986-3593
|Marion
|1-800-705-8614
|Cherokee
|1-800-986-3594
|Marlboro
|1-800-705-8615
|Chester
|1-800-986-3595
|McCormick
|1-800-705-8616
|Chesterfield
|1-800-986-3596
|Newberry
|1-800-705-8617
|Clarendon
|1-800-986-3597
|Oconee
|1-800-705-8618
|Colleton
|1-800-986-3599
|Orangeburg
|1-800-517-9636
|Darlington
|1-800-986-3742
|Pickens
|1-800-517-9637
|Dillon
|1-800-986-3745
|Richland
|1-800-517-9638
|Dorchester
|1-800-986-3746
|Saluda
|1-800-517-9639
|Edgefield
|1-800-986-5138
|Spartanburg
|1-800-517-9640
|Fairfield
|1-800-986-5162
|Sumter
|1-800-517-9641
|Florence
|1-800-986-5165
|Union
|1-800-517-9642
|Georgetown
|1-800-986-5256
|Williamsburg
|1-800-517-9643
|Greenville
|1-800-986-5299
|York
|1-800-517-9644
Residents burning for forestry, wildlife, or agricultural purposes should notify by calling 1-800-777-3473.