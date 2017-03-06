Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert to be lifted Monday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission will lift a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert on Monday, March 7 at 7 a.m.

The SCFC says the alert is being lifted because of improving weather conditions. The alert, which went into effect on Friday, is meant to discourage you from burning anything outside when there is an elevated risk for wildfires.

State law requires you notify the Forestry Commission prior to burning outdoors. In most cases, the law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that you clean up from your yard. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits.

For residential yard debris burning, residents can find their county’s toll-free notification number below:

County Number County Number Abbeville 1-800-895-7056 Greenwood 1-800-986-5327 Aiken 1-800-895-7057 Hampton 1-800-986-5403 Allendale 1-800-895-7058 Horry 1-800-986-5404 Anderson 1-800-895-7059 Jasper 1-800-986-5405 Bamberg 1-800-895-7060 Kershaw 1-800-705-8609 Barnwell 1-800-895-7061 Lancaster 1-800-705-8610 Beaufort 1-800-895-7062 Laurens 1-800-705-8611 Berkeley 1-800-895-7063 Lee 1-800-705-8612 Calhoun 1-800-895-7064 Lexington 1-800-705-8613 Charleston 1-800-986-3593 Marion 1-800-705-8614 Cherokee 1-800-986-3594 Marlboro 1-800-705-8615 Chester 1-800-986-3595 McCormick 1-800-705-8616 Chesterfield 1-800-986-3596 Newberry 1-800-705-8617 Clarendon 1-800-986-3597 Oconee 1-800-705-8618 Colleton 1-800-986-3599 Orangeburg 1-800-517-9636 Darlington 1-800-986-3742 Pickens 1-800-517-9637 Dillon 1-800-986-3745 Richland 1-800-517-9638 Dorchester 1-800-986-3746 Saluda 1-800-517-9639 Edgefield 1-800-986-5138 Spartanburg 1-800-517-9640 Fairfield 1-800-986-5162 Sumter 1-800-517-9641 Florence 1-800-986-5165 Union 1-800-517-9642 Georgetown 1-800-986-5256 Williamsburg 1-800-517-9643 Greenville 1-800-986-5299 York 1-800-517-9644

Residents burning for forestry, wildlife, or agricultural purposes should notify by calling 1-800-777-3473.