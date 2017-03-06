Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert to be lifted Monday

WSPA Published:
FILE
FILE

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission will lift a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert on Monday, March 7 at 7 a.m.

The SCFC says the alert is being lifted because of improving weather conditions. The alert, which went into effect on Friday, is meant to discourage you from burning anything outside when there is an elevated risk for wildfires.

State law requires you notify the Forestry Commission prior to burning outdoors. In most cases, the law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that you clean up from your yard. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits.

For residential yard debris burning, residents can find their county’s toll-free notification number below:

County Number County Number
Abbeville 1-800-895-7056 Greenwood 1-800-986-5327
Aiken 1-800-895-7057 Hampton 1-800-986-5403
Allendale 1-800-895-7058 Horry 1-800-986-5404
Anderson 1-800-895-7059 Jasper 1-800-986-5405
Bamberg 1-800-895-7060 Kershaw 1-800-705-8609
Barnwell 1-800-895-7061 Lancaster 1-800-705-8610
Beaufort 1-800-895-7062 Laurens 1-800-705-8611
Berkeley 1-800-895-7063 Lee 1-800-705-8612
Calhoun 1-800-895-7064 Lexington 1-800-705-8613
Charleston 1-800-986-3593 Marion 1-800-705-8614
Cherokee 1-800-986-3594 Marlboro 1-800-705-8615
Chester 1-800-986-3595 McCormick 1-800-705-8616
Chesterfield 1-800-986-3596 Newberry 1-800-705-8617
Clarendon 1-800-986-3597 Oconee 1-800-705-8618
Colleton 1-800-986-3599 Orangeburg 1-800-517-9636
Darlington 1-800-986-3742 Pickens 1-800-517-9637
Dillon 1-800-986-3745 Richland 1-800-517-9638
Dorchester 1-800-986-3746 Saluda 1-800-517-9639
Edgefield 1-800-986-5138 Spartanburg 1-800-517-9640
Fairfield 1-800-986-5162 Sumter 1-800-517-9641
Florence 1-800-986-5165 Union 1-800-517-9642
Georgetown 1-800-986-5256 Williamsburg 1-800-517-9643
Greenville 1-800-986-5299 York 1-800-517-9644

Residents burning for forestry, wildlife, or agricultural purposes should notify by calling 1-800-777-3473.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s