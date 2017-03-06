“Save My Care” bus tour heads to the Lowcountry

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published:
save-my-care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The “Save My Care” bus tour is stopping in the Holy City.

The tour is an effort to stand against Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott’s support of the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

We’re told at the event, health care advocates, faith leaders and community members who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act will share their stories and urge South Carolina’s Congressional delegation to protect affordable, quality health care.

The event begins at 12 p.m. at Brittlebank Park in downtown Charleston.

The “Save My Care” Bus Tour is a two-month, cross-country initiative.

