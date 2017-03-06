Middle school student charged with first degree assault

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated assault incident at Sedgefield Middle School Friday afternoon.

According to police reports, first responders found the school nurse providing aid to an unconscious student on the floor of the gym. The nurse told officers that the student needed an ambulance.

The suspect, who is also a student, allegedly hit the victim in the head with a basketball, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

According to investigators, surveillance videos show the suspect kick the victim in the head while he was on the ground.

Medics rushed the victim to Trident Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

The Berkeley County School District released the following statement in regards to the incident:

“Berkeley County School District officials are aware of an incident that occurred at Sedgefield Middle School on Friday, March 3. Based on initial reports, school administrators and staff reacted quickly and appropriately to the incident and immediately involved the School Resource Officer.

Due to the nature of this ongoing investigation by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, we are not currently in a position to provide details or other statements concerning this investigation or possible student discipline.”