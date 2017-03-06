Lowcountry Innovations: Jim Van Law and the RiskBand

All week on News 2 Today, I will be telling the story of Lowcountry startups, or small businesses that are adding to Charleston’s new reputation as the Silicon Harbor.

Jim Van Law was one of the titans of the financial world, until 2008 happened.

Van Law lost everything when the banking crisis hit CitiBank. He went from a seven figure salary, to a seven figure debt.

He saw that as an opportunity to move to Charleston, and a series of consulting jobs led him to get into the tech world.

