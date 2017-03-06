Gov. Henry McMaster says his bulldog has died

By Published:
boots-mcmaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s first dog has died.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced on social media that his English bulldog Boots died late Sunday morning at the Governor’s Mansion. The governor said on Facebook and Twitter that Boots had been treated for lymphatic cancer for several months.

Most South Carolinians first learned about Boots in McMaster’s campaign ads.

Boots became top dog when McMaster became governor when Nikki Haley resigned after being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The governor said the family’s hearts are heavy but full of love. He said Boots will be missed greatly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s