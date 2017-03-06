Gov. Henry McMaster says his bulldog has died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s first dog has died.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced on social media that his English bulldog Boots died late Sunday morning at the Governor’s Mansion. The governor said on Facebook and Twitter that Boots had been treated for lymphatic cancer for several months.

Most South Carolinians first learned about Boots in McMaster’s campaign ads.

Boots became top dog when McMaster became governor when Nikki Haley resigned after being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The governor said the family’s hearts are heavy but full of love. He said Boots will be missed greatly.