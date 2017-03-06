Fire crews extinguish fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire on Johns Island, Monday morning.

According to Charleston Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Julazadeh, first responding crews found heavy smoke coming from a window of the Grover Road home.

We’re told seven people are displaced. No injuries were reported. One elderly man was transported to a local hospital as a safety precaution.

A dog was also found unresponsive but was resuscitated.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigating. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family.