NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews are responding to a reported gas leak in North Charleston.
Details are limited but we are told the incident took place in the 1000 block of East Montague Ave. on Monday, March 6 at 8:41 a.m.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.
1 thought on “Crews respond to gas leak in North Charleston”
PER DISPATCHER ââI DO NOT SEE ANYTHING WHERE FIRE IS RESPONDING TO A GAS LEAKâ
DIDNâT HAVE A TIME THE SCENE CLEARED OR ANYTHING ELSE.
Shawn Cabbagestalk
Executive Producer â Digital
WCBD-TV/ECBD-TV
210 W. Coleman Blvd.
Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29464
843-216-4891 – Office
843-670-6824 – Cell
JCabbagestalk@WCBD.com
counton2.com
[cid:image001.png@01D26FF7.6823FD40][cid:image002.png@01D271A6.D54F0080]
WCBD/ECBD does not discriminate in advertising contracts on the basis of race, ethnicity or gender and further requires that in the performance of all WCBD/ECBD advertising agreements, WCBD/ECBD requires that each party not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.
This e-mail and any files transmitted with it are the property of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., are confidential, and are intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom this email is addressed and/or as indicated in the applicable file. If you are not one of the named recipient(s) or otherwise have reason to believe that you have received this message in error, please notify the sender and delete this message immediately from your computer. Any other use, retention, dissemination, forwarding, printing, or copying of this e-mail is strictly prohibited.
LikeLike