CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston Police Officer charged with DUI is now out of jail.

Kate Cloxton, 27, of Charleston, was released Sunday, March 5 at 12:21 p.m.

A Charleston Police Officer initiated a traffic stop near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Downing Street at about 11:50 p.m.

Cloxton was off duty and in her personal vehicle when the incident took place.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene and took over the investigation.