Charleston County new flood map open houses

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Charleston County is providing residents the opportunity to see the preliminary flood maps, learn about their risk of flooding, and ask questions about what the new maps will mean for their property at several open houses.

Residents can meet one-on-one with a variety of specialists who will be available to talk about flood insurance, engineering, building permits and more.

The new preliminary maps were produced through a partnership among Charleston County, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). They are more precise than older maps because better flood hazard and risk data make the maps more accurate.

The ultimate goal is protecting property owners and the community from the risks associated with flooding. Over time, flood risks change due to construction and development, environmental changes, floodplain widening or shifting, and other factors. Flood maps are updated periodically to reflect these changes.

By law, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on properties that are located in area at high risk of flooding. CLICK HERE for more information about flood insurance and to locate a local agent. Any questions in reference to local ordinance compliance can be directed to your local floodplain administrator.

Public open houses:

North Charleston

March 20, 2017 2:00-7:00 PM

Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building

4045 Bridge View Drive Council Chambers, 2nd Floor

North Charleston, SC

West Ashley

March 21, 2017

3:00-7:00 PM

CE Williams Middle School

640 Butte Street Charleston, SC

Mount Pleasant

March 22, 2017

2:00-7:00 PM

Alhambra Hall

131 Middle Street

Mount Pleasant, SC